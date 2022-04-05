The Colman-Egan Hawks and the Chester Flyers competed at the Scott Underwood Invitational on Monday on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings.
The Colman-Egan girls track team placed third overall. The Chester Flyer boys placed fifth overall, while the girls finished in eighth place.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.74 seconds. Lee also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.8 seconds.
Mackenzie Hemmer placed first in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16:58 seconds. The Colman-Egan senior placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.44 seconds.
The 4x100-yard relay team of Lee, Hemmer, Brynlee Landis and Presley Luze took home second place with a time of 53 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Reese Luze, Elaina Rhode and Landis placed third with a time of 4:24.18.
Hemmer placed first in the triple jump with a leap of 10.23. Hailey Larson placed fourth with a mark of 9.56. Lanie Mousel placed eighth with a mark of 8.94.
Chester
Emery Larson placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.63. Larson also placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.43.
Jacy Wolf placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.59 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Emmerson Eppard, Jacy Wolf, Addison Bates and Larson placed fourth with a time of 4:24.76.
Lexi Siemensma placed sixth overall in the shot put with a toss of 9.94.
Jovi Wolf took home first place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.28 seconds.
Ryan Benson placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.61 seconds. The Chester senior placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.45 seconds. Stratton Eppard placed eighth overall in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.01 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Stratton Eppard, Max McGreevy, Benson and Wolf placed third with a time of 3:37.61.
Brock Wages placed third in the shot put with a toss of 14.60.
Wolf placed third in the long jump with a leap of 6.01.