The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the teams and pairings for the 2022 NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round. The 64-team NAIA Opening Round event at 16 locations will occur from March 11-12.
Dakota State (26-7 overall record), who had won the last 10 games and 14 wins in the last 15 games after securing the North Star Athletic Association’s automatic bid after winning the postseason tournament, had been placed in the Duer Bracket as No. 10 seed. The Trojans travel to Fortin Education Center in Billings, Mont., hosted by Rocky Mountain (Mont.), who is seeded No. 2 in the Duer Bracket.
The Trojans face No. 7 seed Hope International (Calif.) (26-5 overall record) of the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC). The Royals received an at-large bid to the national tournament, despite falling to The Master’s (Calif.) in the GSAC postseason tournament’s semifinals.
Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (Central Time)/5 p.m. (Mountain Time) for DSU-HIU. Rocky Mountain, winner of the Frontier Conference tournament, hosts No. 15 seed Reinhardt (Ga.) (20-13 overall record) (Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Champion) in the other opening round game in Billings at 8 p.m. (Central Time)/7 p.m. (Mountain Time). The winners will meet on Saturday with time to be announced on a later date.
Dakota State is making their eighth NAIA Women’s Basketball national appearance in school history, their second straight trip to the national tournament after advancing to the national quarterfinals.
The 2022 NAIA Opening Round winners will meet up in Sioux City, Iowa, at the NAIA National Tournament final site presented by Bomgaaars. The 41st annual championship takes place at the Tyson Events Center from March 17-22.
This year’s Opening Round field includes 38 automatic qualifiers and 26 at-large selections.
All Opening Round games will be streamed by the host and may be produced on various platforms