Top-ranked South Dakota State University can clinch at least a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title when it closes out the road portion of its regular season schedule Saturday afternoon at Northern Iowa.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Television coverage will be available on Midco Sports Two and ESPN+.
The Jackrabbits enter the matchup alone atop the MVFC standings with a 6-0 mark. SDSU ran its overall winning streak to eight games with a 49-7 Hobo Day victory over Indiana State on Oct. 29 to improve to 8-1 overall.
UNI has rebounded from a tough start to the season by winning its last three games to up its overall record to 5-4 and 4-2 in the MVFC. The Panthers, who are receiving votes in both the Stats Perform media poll and the Football Championship Subdivision coaches’ rankings this week, pulled out a 37-36 victory at nationally ranked Southern Illinois last Saturday.
THE SERIES
Saturday’s game will mark the 59th meeting on the gridiron between SDSU and UNI. The two squads met regularly from the time the series started in 1935 until UNI (formerly Iowa Teachers College) left the North Central Conference in the late 1970s to join the Division I ranks.
UNI holds a 33-23-2 advantage in the series, including an 11-7 edge since SDSU joined the Football Championship Subdivision in 2004. Two of the meetings have been in the FCS playoffs, with the teams splitting matchups at SDSU’s Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in both 2017 and 2019.
Home-field advantage has meant little in the recent series as the road team has won seven of the last 10 meetings dating back to 2014, including the visiting team winning each of the last three matchups.
In last season’s meeting, Oct. 23, 2021, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Northern Iowa scored 13 consecutive points between the second and third quarters to record a 26-17 road victory. Panther kicker Matthew Cook was the star of the game as he made all four of his field-goal attempts, including kicks of 55 and 51 yards.
The Panther defense limited SDSU to 60 yards on the ground.