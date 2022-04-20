Dakota State University swept the fourth edition of the North Star Athletic Association Women’s Outdoor Track & Field weekly honors.
Tyra Payne was selected as the Field Athlete of the Week, while Josie Wolf was named the Track Athlete of the Week after their performances at the Bethel Invitational on April 15 in North Newton, Kan.
Payne won a pair of throwing titles for the Trojans. She captured the hammer throw title by throwing 45.26 meters (148 feet, 6 inches), the fourth best in school history. She also won the discus by throwing 39.17 meters (128 feet, 6 inches).
Payne currently leads the NSAA in both the hammer throw and discus.
She also hit 10.52 meters (34 feet, 6.25 inches) to finish eighth in the shot put for DSU.
She is the daughter of Greg and Laura Payne of Lennox and is a junior elementary education major.
Wolf’s honor is her second this season. She produced three season-best time in her races.
She finished as a runner-up in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.75 seconds, which is eighth best in school history. She added a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash in 59.86 seconds, which is also the eighth fastest in school history.
Wolf clocked a time of 12.71 seconds to place eighth in the 100-meter dash.
She currently leads the NSAA in the 400-meter dash and ranks third in the league’s 100- and 200-meters.
She is the daughter of Jami Wolf and the late Jolynn Wolf and is a senior elementary education major.