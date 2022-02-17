Anthony Drealan has turned Dakota State University into a cross country and track & field powerhouse.
Since taking over as head coach for both programs nine years ago, the Fulda native has seen an athlete win a national championship, three individual runner-ups, and Drealan himself has earned six Coach Of the Year awards.
On Sunday, the DSU Indoor Track and Field team will be competing for both the men’s and women’s conference titles in Brookings at the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track and Field Championships. The competition is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.
“Of course we want to win the women’s and men’s team titles,” Drealan said. “It’s been a process of steadily building up the program, and that isn’t always a linear process, but we are to the point where our potential is that we can accomplish that goal. Ultimately, we simply have to go out and compete as hard and as smart as we can. We need to execute our best races and push ourselves as hard as we can, and focus on our cues in our field events — and most importantly bring our best effort.”
The Trojans will be led on Sunday by a strong group of athletes who have already qualified for Nationals. That group includes seven male athletes, one male relay team and three female athletes.
SenQuavius Johnson won the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes at the 2021 NSAA Indoor Track and Field Championship. This season he’s already qualified for Nationals in the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.91 seconds.
“Qua is a terrific starter and has great top end speed,” Drealan said. “The main focus is to ensure he can get to the starting line healthy and strong.”
Last season, Joshua Krull won the mile and was a member of the 4x800 relay team at the NSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. This season, Krull has already qualified for the 600-meter with a time of 1:21.02.
“I knew he’d be strong in the 800 and the mile, but he also surprised me a bit with his speed by qualifying in the 600,” Drealan said. “He is extremely consistent in the training he’s able to put in, and he’s always had the ability to have a strong kick, but this year he’s learned how to be more aggressive in races, which has helped his times immensely — especially when he is leading a race, having to push himself. Josh is someone who races tough competition well, but this ability to push himself is extremely valuable as well.”
Freshman Cody Farland qualified for Nationals in the 800-meter with a time of 1:55.01. Farland is also a member of the national qualifying 4x800 relay team.
“Cody is having one of the best middle distance seasons by a freshman ever at DSU,” Drealan said. “As a freshman here at DSU, he’s already improved significantly in the 800 and mile, and he has the potential to be one of the best 800/mile athletes in DSU history. Cody is very consistent with his training too, and he is a terrific racer.”
At the Indoor Track and Field Championships last season, Kevin Jenkins placed second in the 60-meter hurdles. Jenkins has qualified for Nationals in the 60-meter hurdles this season with a time of 8.37 seconds.
“Kevin has had one of the best hurdling careers in DSU history, and even in his senior year has improved to another level by qualifying for his first NAIA Indoor National Championships,” Drealan said. “The fact that he’s improved this much in the 60-meter hurdles and qualified for Nationals is really encouraging for his arguably better event of the 110 hurdles.”
Krull, Farland, Roger Tejedor and Evan Slominski make up the 4x800 relay team. That quartet qualified for the national meet with a time of 7:50.12.
“These men are a tight knit group who do a large amount of training together and went into the SDSU Classic this past weekend knowing they needed to improve to solidify their standing heading into the national championships,” Drealan said. “Every single one raised their performance, and did so in a race that they won and had to lead all of it. I think the depth of our athletes in the 800 meters also has been conducive to these men knowing that they need to perform well. We have a few other athletes who are very close in their performances too, which is good for everyone, as they train together and want to bring their best performances.”
Joe Lynch qualified for the national meet in the high jump with a mark of 2.01 meters. Drealan said that Lynch has been one of the most consistent performers on the roster this season.
“It’s not realistic to expect any track athlete to perform as consistently as Joe has, especially as a freshman,” Drealan said. “Athletes are bound to have just a bad day where they don’t perform well or they have more fatigue heading into a meet from a tougher load of training that week, but Joe has jumped 1.95 meters five times and hit a national qualifying mark of 2.01 meters in late January. It’s obvious that he wants to be consistently at 2.01 meters and higher, but from a coach’ perspective, it’s been extremely encouraging to see this consistent level of strong performances week after week because the breakthrough is going to come as we get further into the season and his career.”
Connor Tordsen won the weight throw at the conference championship last season. This season Tordsen has qualified for the national meet with a throw of 18.20.
“Conner’s whole career is a terrific example of what we want for every single athlete,” Drealan said. “He came to DSU for football and track and had modest PR’s in the discus and shot put. He’s turned himself into an All-American caliber athlete through his work ethic in the weight room and in the ring, as well as his diligence in learning what his weaknesses are from a technical standpoint. He is now a school record holder in the hammer throw and weight throw, has qualified for multiple national championships, and will have a legitimate chance to be an All-American at the NAIA indoor national championships and NAIA outdoor national championships. It’s been an absolutely amazing progression and is one of those improvement stories that wouldn’t be realistic if you guessed it while he was a freshman, but he’s put himself into an all-time great thrower position at DSU.”
Treshawn Roberts qualified for the national meet in the heptathlon. Roberts originally came to DSU to compete on the football team and has turned himself into one of the best athletes on the roster.
“Treshawn finished fifth in the decathlon at the 2019 NSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships,” Drealan said. “In 2020 he really hit his stride and improved significantly, qualifying for nationals in the heptathlon. and won the same event at the 2020 NSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
“This past summer, he made the commitment to come back to school and pursue track again and has worked harder than ever academically and athletically. This year, he’s already won the NSAA indoor heptathlon, set a DSU school record and is currently 10th in the NAIA in the heptathlon. Treshawn has the ability to be an All-American this year which has been awesome to see as his road to this point has been long.”
Kezley Yeager is the program record holder in the 400-meter dash. Yeager qualified for the national meet in the event with a time of 58.08 seconds.
“Kezley has qualified for her first national championships this indoor season and has had the breakthrough that she’s been working very hard for,” Drealan said.
“Kezley is an individual who wants to be pushed and has the mentality of wanting to win as much as possible. For example, last year she finished 2nd in the 400 at the NSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in her second fastest time ever, but even in that moment, she had the mentality that she wanted to win.
The progress that she’s made this year as a sophomore and her mentality is going to put her in the position to win multiple NSAA titles as well as consistently qualify for the national championships.”
Lahna Matucha took home first place in the high jump during last year’s conference meet. Matucha qualified for the national meet this season with a jump of 1.65.
“We’ve been very happy for Lahna as she’s made a big breakthrough this year,” Drealan said. “Lahna came to DSU as a volleyball and track athlete. In her first two years at DSU, she had some good performances and won two conference titles in the high jump, but hadn’t made that breakthrough that she wanted. Lahna is another ahlete who wants to be pushed and works really hard, sometimes to the point where you have to be cautious in how much she wants to do. This year she decided to focus on track only, and it paid off significantly.”
Traia Hubbard is one of the best shot put throwers in program history. The Yankton native qualified for the national meet with a throw of 13.72.
“Traia has four out of the Top 10 performances in the indoor shot put, including her school record and the top two throws in DSU history in the weight throw,” Drealan said. “She also holds the school record in the outdoor shot put and has the Top Three throws in the discus outdoors as well. She’s the best thrower in DSU history and already has two All-American honors in the shot put. Traia puts pressure on herself and holds herself to a high standard, sometimes being too hard on herself, but it is part of the reason she performs at a high level.”