The Madison Bulldogs placed ninth at the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings on Saturday. The Bulldogs were one of 19 teams that competed in the event. Brandon Valley was the top team with 281 points.
“I thought that we wrestled very well this weekend,” Madison head coach Chris Waba said. “This is an extremely tough tournament, and to get yourself on the podium is an accomplishment in itself. Our kids seemed to be focused all day and were ready to wrestle.”
Caleb Hodges took home second place in the 120-pound division for the Bulldogs. Hodges won his first match of the day by pinfall against Favian Rivas Wells of Sioux Falls Washington.
Hodges then reached the semifinal match by defeating Yankton’s Collin Patrick by pinfall. In the semifinal match, Hodges defeated Mitchell’s Kaileb Hubbard by decision (9-4). In the championship match, Brandon Valley’s Jesse Johnson defeated Hodges by major decision (16-6).
Madison’s Isaac Henry placed third in the 138-pound division. Henry opened up the tournament with a pinfall victory over Lennox’s Braeden Harmelink. In the quarterfinals, Henry won by major decision (17-9) against Mitchell’s Brandon Sparks.
Henry lost in the semifinal match to Brandon Valley’s Alex Mentzer by pinfall. Henry reached the third-place match by defeating Yankton’s Paul McGlone by decision (3-0). In the third-place match, Henry defeated Sioux Falls Washington’s Blessing Taniah by pinfall.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats on Saturday. when they compete in the Redfield Invitational. The competition is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
“We have one more tournament and a couple duals left to wrap up the regular season,” Waba said. “We are on the right track and close to being ready for the postseason.”