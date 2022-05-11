Dakota State University’s historic 2022 baseball season came to an end Tuesday in the North Star Athletic Association postseason championship game.
After losing in the opening round to Viterbo, the DSU Trojans won four straight elimination games to reach the championship against Bellevue, where they lost a pitcher’s duel 1-0.
Viterbo 8, DSU 1
The seventh-seeded V-Hawks used a fast start to upset the Trojans in the opening round 8-1. Viterbo scored eight runs in the first three innings to race out to an early lead and never looked back, sending the Trojans to the elimination bracket.
DSU 13, Mayville State 5
After being held to one run in the opening round, the Trojans erupted for 13 runs on 16 hits to defeat Mayville State 13-5 on Saturday.
DSU’s Mason Macaluso recorded two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Walker Hultgren hit a solo home run. Chris Burke recorded two hits, including a home run, and drove in two runs.
Seth Altwine recorded three hits, including a pair of doubles. Jace Pribyl hit a double and drove in two runs. Ryan McDaniel recorded two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Josh Van Beek hit a double.
Mitsuki Shimonishi picked up the win for DSU. The freshman pitched six innings and recorded six strikeouts.
DSU 15, Waldorf 14
The Trojans scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up the 15-14 come-from-behind victory against Waldorf on Sunday.
The Trojans took advantage of some erratic pitching in the final frame, drawing seven walks to pick up the walk-off victory and keep their season alive.
McDaniel picked up three hits, including a home run. McDaniel also drove in three runs for the Trojans.
Hultgren collected three hits, including two doubles, and drove in a team-leading five runs. Kameron Bryant recorded three hits.
DSU 11, Viterbo 4
The Trojans used a six-run fifth inning to help propel them past Viterbo 11-4 on Monday.
Macaluso picked up two hits, including a home run, and drove in a team-leading four runs.
Burke collected two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Hultgren recorded a double and drove in two runs. Altwine hit a double and drove in one run. Noah Angstadt collected three hits and drove in one run.
DSU 5, Waldorf 4
Hultgren hit a walk-off RBI single against Waldorf on Monday to send the Trojans to the championship game. Hultgren’s game-winning RBI single gave the Trojans a 5-4 victory.
McDaniel picked up three hits, including a home run and a double. DSU’s leadoff hitter drove in two runs.
Bryant recorded two hits and drove in one run. Hultgren recorded two hits. Beek added two hits for DSU.
Bellevue 1, DSU 0
The nationally-ranked Bellevue Bruins scored one run in the bottom of the third inning to defeat the Trojans 1-0 in the championship game on Tuesday.
It marked the first time the Trojans played in the conference championship game since 2012. The Trojans finished the season with a 33-18 record — the most wins since 2007 (38).