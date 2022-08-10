Purchase Access

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released its Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 national poll. Dakota State University made its fifth consecutive appearance in the poll, listed in the receiving votes section.

Three North Star Athletic Association members are included, led by Bellevue (Neb.) at No. 3 with 465 points and Viterbo (Wis.) at No. 9 with 400 points. DSU received 16 points, sitting at No. 37.