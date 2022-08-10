The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released its Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 national poll. Dakota State University made its fifth consecutive appearance in the poll, listed in the receiving votes section.
Three North Star Athletic Association members are included, led by Bellevue (Neb.) at No. 3 with 465 points and Viterbo (Wis.) at No. 9 with 400 points. DSU received 16 points, sitting at No. 37.
DSU placed third in the 2022 NSAA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Preseason Poll, which was announced on Aug. 8.
Missouri Baptist earned 18 first-place votes and 529 points to claim the top spot in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Top 25 preseason poll.
The Trojans went 21-9 overall last season, the best winning percentage during head coach Amy Veenhof’s era at DSU. DSU qualified for the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament opening round for the second time in three years, falling short to Grand View (Iowa) in last year’s national tournament.
DSU hit double-digit victories 11 times in the last 12 seasons. The Trojans also produced their fourth straight winning season last season.
DSU makes its season debut Aug. 19-20 in the Chick-Fil-A Classic, hosted by Keiser (Fla.), including a pair of opponents that are listed in the receiving votes section (Columbia International, S.C. and Loyola, La.).