CHESTER'S RYAN BENSON was named the Outstanding Male Athlete at the Class B State Meet. Benson placed first in the long jump, 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles and was a member of the first-place 4x100 relay team.
The Chester Flyers had to rent a U-Haul truck for all the hardware they won at the Class B State Track and Field Meet at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls over the weekend.
The Chester boys won the Class B State Title with 86 total team points. The girls placed fourth with 37 team points. The Flyers also won the combined team state title. The Flyers had six event winners with four runner-up finishers.
Chester senior Ryan Benson was named Outstanding Male Athlete for Class B. Benson won the state title in the long jump, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Benson was also a member of the 4x100 relay team that placed first overall.
Jovi Wolf placed first in the 400-yard dash with a time of 50.3 seconds. Stratton Eppard placed third in 51.97 seconds.
Wolf placed first in the 200 with a time of 22.24 seconds. Eppard placed fourth in 23.31 seconds.
In the 100, Wolf just missed placing first, losing by .01 of a second to come in second place with a time of 11.05 seconds.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Benson placed first with a time of 15.06 seconds. In the 300-meter hurdles, Benson crossed the finish line first with a time of 40.21 seconds. Benson placed first in the long jump with a mark of 21-09.75, which was a school record.
The 4x100 relay team of Alex Van Egdom, Benson, Eppard and Wolf placed first with a time of 43.37 seconds.
The 4x200 relay team of Van Egdom, Connor Bates, Wyatt Hansen and Eppard placed third with a time of 1:32.58.
Brock Wages placed eighth in the shot put with a mark of 48-02.25.
The 4x800 relay team of Emmerson Eppard, Jacy Wolf, Addison Bates and Emery Larson placed second with a time of 9:55.44, which set a school record for the Flyers.
Larson placed sixth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.23. In the 800, Larson broke her own school record with a time of 2:20.55 to come in second.
Eppard placed eighth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:32.25.
Wolf placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.74 seconds.
The 4x400 relay team of Wolf, Eppard, Katelyn Schut and Bates placed fifth with a time of 4:19.19.
The medley relay team broke its own school record with a time of 4:18.69 to place second overall. The team consists of Wolf, Serena Larson, Bates and Larson.