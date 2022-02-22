Kylie Krusemark has been a member of the Madison gymnastics team since she was in seventh grade. Since that time, she’s been knocking on the door of a state championship on the vault.
As a senior, Krusemark was able to finally kick down that door, as she captured the individual state championship in the vault on Feb. 12 in Mitchell with a mark of 9.167. Krusemark was also named to the All-Tournament Team.
“I have been working on this vault since seventh grade,” Krusemark said. “It meant a lot to be able to be rewarded for my hard work over the years with the vault.”
During her first season on the varsity squad, Krusemark was part of the Madison gymnastics team that won the 20th state title in program history. This past season as a senior, Krusemark was able to finish her prep gymnastics career the same way that she started it — with a state championship. The Bulldogs narrowly edged out Deuel to win the 21st state title in program history.
“Some of us seniors have been together since we were three years old,” Krusemark said. “Ending our senior year winning a championship was very rewarding. This team put in a lot of hard work to be able to be champions, and I could not be more proud of how we ended the season.”
Krusemark is a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs. In the fall she is a member of the volleyball team. Over the past six years, she’s been a vital part of Madison’s success in gymnastics. Then in the spring she’s a member of the track and field team where she holds the school record in the pole vault. She credits gymnastics for helping her have success in the other sports in which she competes.
“I have learned a lot from gymnastics over the years, not only the skills but also great friendships and coaches,” Krusemark said. “The strength and coordination that I have learned from gymnastics has also allowed me to be successful in other sports and activities.”
The sport of gymnastics has been a big part of Krusemark’s life since she started competing at the age of three. The people involved in the Madison gymnastics program have become extended members of the Krusemark family.
“My teammates and my coaches will be missed,” Krusemark said. “They are family to me, and I will miss being in the gym and making memories together.”