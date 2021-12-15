The Madison Bulldogs boys basketball team used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Tri-Valley Mustangs on Tuesday. With the Bulldogs holding a 25-18 halftime lead, the home team outscored Tri-Valley 20-11 to take a 45-29 lead into the final quarter.
That strong third quarter helped the Bulldogs defeat Tri-Valley 56-38. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the young season.
“The boy played a very nice game,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said, “especially on the defensive end, holding Tri-Valley to 38 points. We executed very well in the third quarter and handled their pressure well, which resulted in good looks at the hoop.”
Aiden Jensen scored the game’s first points by splitting a pair of free throws to give Madison a 1-0 lead.
A Nate Ricke basket put the Bulldogs on top 3-2 and gave Madison its first basket from the floor.
Baskets from Jensen and Ricke tied the game again at 7-7. With the Bulldogs holding an 11-9 lead, Jensen scored off an offensive rebound at the buzzer to put Madison up 13-9 after the first eight minutes.
Jensen knocked down a pair of free throws to open the scoring in the second period for the Bulldogs.
At halftime, Madison held a 25-18 lead.
With the Bulldogs holding a 33-24 lead, Jensen hit a three-pointer to give Madison a double-digit lead at 36-24. The next time down the floor, Jensen completed a three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 39-26 lead.
Those Jensen buckets were part of a 12-5 run for the Bulldogs to close out the quarter. That run gave Madison a 45-29 lead to start the final period.
Jensen once again converted a three-point play to put the Bulldogs up 53-35 late in the fourth quarter.
Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The junior post player scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Ricke scored 12 points and dished out six assists. Trey Smith scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs will look to improve to 3-0 when they hit the road to take on Lennox on Thursday. The Orioles are 1-1 and are coming off a 71-54 loss to Sioux Falls Christian.
“It feels good to be 2-0, and we are going to try to make that 3-0 on Thursday,” Larsen said. “I’m proud of the boys for all of their hard work they put in every day.”