Madison

MADISON'S Charles Callahan drives to the basket against Baltic on Tuesday. 

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs jumped on Baltic early and kept their foot on the gas during the Region 3A boys basketball tournament matchup in Madison on Tuesday.

Before people could sit down with their popcorn, the game was out of reach, thanks to a fast start from Madison. At the end of the first quarter, Madison held a 26-6 lead. That quick start helped Madison pick up the 69-46 victor over Baltic.