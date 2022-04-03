Dakota State University continued its women’s outdoor track & field action Saturday in the NCAA Division I University of South Dakota Early Bird at Lillibridge Track Complex.
Jacia Christiansen paced the Trojans with a time of 18 minutes, 45.95 seconds to place 12th in the 5000-meter run. Her time marked the fourth fastest time in the school record book.
Josie Wolf was the top NAIA place-finisher in a pair of sprinting events, clocking a time of 12.80 seconds in the 100-meter dash. She also clocked a time of 25.94 seconds for a 19th-place finish in the 200-meter dash.
Jennifer Giles produced a season-best outdoor time of 2 minutes, 31.30 seconds in the 800-meter run. She was the top NAIA place-finisher in the race.
Tyra Payne threw 41.35 meters (135 feet, 8 inches) and led DSU in the hammer throw. Skyler Pattison posted a career-best toss of 39.79 meters (130 feet, 6 inches). Britni Plucker recorded a toss of 39.35 meters (129 feet, 1 inch).
The meet concluded with the 4x400-meter dash. Wolf, DeBeer, Jenni Giles and Jessi Giles teamed up for a ninth-place finish with a time of 4:08.76.
Treshawn Roberts became the fifth DSU men’s outdoor track & field national qualifier.
Roberts produced the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark with a career-best 55.16 meters (181 feet) in the javelin throw and placed finished fifth. His mark is the second best in school history behind Phil Barrios with a mark of 558.34 meters (191 feet, 5 inches) in 1988. Zachary Haugen added a mark of 35.18 meters (115 feet, 5 inches).
Roberts stayed busy in other field events. He cleared 4.12 meters (13 feet, 6.25 inches) in the pole vault. Caleb Roberts cleared the height of 2.92 meters (9 feet, 7 inches) in the event. He also clocked a time of 17.63 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.
Joe Lynch paced the Trojans with a seventh-place finish (top NAIA place-finisher) after clearing 1.96 meters (6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump. Roberts cleared 1.86 meters (6 feet, 1.25 inches) to place 15th.
Nathan Ingalls leaped 11.37 meters (37 feet, 3.75 inches) to place 19th in the triple jump for the Trojans.
Conner Tordsen led DSU with 53.21 meters (174 feet, 7 inches; season best) in the hammer throw to place eighth. His toss is the second best in school history. Tordsen finished ninth in the discus throw, registering a toss of 47.46 meters (155 feet, 8 inches).
All four DSU runners hit personal best times in the 3000-meter steeplechase, paced by Colter Elkin with a 12th-place finish in 10 minutes, 26.19 seconds. Daniel Green followed with a time of 10:35.19 to place 13th and Dalton Brouwer was 14th in 10:39.96. Tyler Kennedy was 15th in 10:41.77.
Roger Oliete Tejedor was the top NAIA place-finisher in the 800-meter run, clocking a personal record time of 1:59.37 for a 22nd-place finish. Joshua Krull finished 23rd with the same time as Tejedor.
Brenner Furlong led DSU with a 14th-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.25 seconds. Trey Reindl was 19th in 50.96 seconds.
Willie Hutchins hit a personal-best time of 11.19 seconds in the 100-meter dash for DSU. He added a personal-best time of 23.38 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Joseph Larson clocked a time of 23.80 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
Andrew Sorensen clocked a time of 4 minutes, 36.72 seconds in the 1500-meter run. Lucas Harr improved his time with a 4:53.60 in the race.