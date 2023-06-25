South Dakota State University senior Tori Kniesche was recognized as one of the Top 100 players of the 2023 college softball season by DI Softball on Thursday, earning the 71st spot on the list.
The rankings were compiled by DI Softball staff writer Brady Vernon and based on offensive stats, defensive impact, value to their team, advanced metrics and a splash of postseason success.
Kniesche was The Summit League’s Pitcher of the Year in 2023 and received NFCA All-Midwest Region First Team honors and a nod to the All-Academic Softball Team.
The Wayne, Neb., native finished the season with a 24-7 record and 1.57 ERA in 33 appearances (30 starts).
She threw 195 2/3 innings and recorded two saves; she struck out 261 batters and walked 101. She allowed a .152 opponent batting average.
DI Softball noted, “It took 32 innings before Kniesche gave up a run this season. For the second straight season, she surpassed 150 strikeouts as she had a 32% whiff rate on her riseball. Kniesche had one of the most impressive weekends for a pitcher this season, striking out 18 in an extra-inning win against Omaha and coming back later in the series to throw 14 scoreless innings to earn a sweep.”
Kniesche ended the 2023 campaign as the NCAA statistical champion in shutouts with 14. The Jackrabbit also finished among the best at the DI level in several categories including fifth in hits allowed per seven innings (3.58), seventh in strikeouts, 13th in victories, 23rd in innings pitched and 32nd in ERA. She is the current SDSU record holder in career wins (63), shutouts (30) and strikeouts (715).
The SDSU softball team ended the season with a 39-19 overall record. The Jackrabbits earned The Summit League’s regular-season title for the third consecutive year with a 17-0 record in conference play. The squad advanced to postseason play, participating in the National Invitational Softball Championship, for the fifth straight season.