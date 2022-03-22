Purchase Access

The seventh annual Little Flyers Track and Field meet is scheduled for April 1 at Flyer Field in Chester. Registration for the event will start at 5 p.m. with the meet scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The registration fee is $5, and all spectators for the event get in free. The meet is for any child in preschool through fifth grade.

Each young athlete will be able to compete in events like the 50-meter dash, 100, 200, 400, and 800. They’ll also get the chance to compete in the softball throw and long jump.