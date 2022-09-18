ORR VB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Camlin Schneider goes up for the kill during ORR's home matchup against Estelline/Hendricks on Thursday. 

 Submitted photo

The Chester Flyers lost their homecoming matchup against Alcester-Hudson 38-27 on Friday. With the loss, the Flyers are 3-2 overall.

Jovi Wolf passed for 88 yards and two passing touchdowns for the Flyers. Wolf also rushed for 69 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards.