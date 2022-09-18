The Chester Flyers lost their homecoming matchup against Alcester-Hudson 38-27 on Friday. With the loss, the Flyers are 3-2 overall.
Jovi Wolf passed for 88 yards and two passing touchdowns for the Flyers. Wolf also rushed for 69 yards and caught three passes for 68 yards.
Layke Wold passed for 133 yards and one touchdown. Max McGreevy caught two passes for 49 yards and one touchdown. Brayden Schut recorded four receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown. Zach Moyer scored on a 32-yard receiving touchdown.
Garrett Hanson recorded 10.5 tackles and one sack. Dalton Reiff had 9.5 tackles and McGreevy added eight tackles.
The Flyers will look to get back into the win column on Friday when they hit the road to take on Viborg-Hurley.
MORE PREP FOOTBALL
Parkston 50, ORR 0
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders had no answers for the fifth-ranked team in Class 9AA on Friday. Parkston blanked the Raiders 50-0 to drop ORR’s overall record to 1-3.
“Parkston has a really nice team, and we had a difficult time with them up front,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “I would have liked to score, but they were stout up front and got good pressure on the quarterback.”
The Raiders will look to snap their three-game losing streak on Friday when they hit the road to take on Dell Rapids St. Mary.
“Our kids are making a commitment to get better each day, and they understand that our schedule is tough,” DeRungs said. “Dell Rapids St. Mary is a team that has battled some injuries, but they’re a solid group.”
Estelline/Hendricks 47, Colman-Egan 14
Estelline/Hendricks scored 33 points in the third quarter to help break away from Colman-Egan on Friday. That third-quarter offensive outburst propelled the Redhawks past the C-E Hawks 47-14.
Logan Voelker rushed for 159 yards and one touchdown for the Hawks. Hayden Pearson led the Hawks with nine tackles.
With the loss, the Hawks are now 0-4 overall.
They’ll look to pick up their first win of the season on Friday when they host Wolsey-Wessington.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
The Chester Flyers snapped Howard’s six-game winning streak on Thursday with a 3-0 road victory against the Tigers.
Chester won the first set 25-7, the second set 25-21 and completed the sweep with a 25-19 victory in the third set.
Lily Van Hal recorded 17 kills, 12 assists and two aces for the Flyers. Serena Larson added nine kills.
Jacy Wolf recorded 20 assists for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard produced two aces and three blocks for Chester.
Kate Connor recorded eight kills for the Tigers. Piper Thompson and Abby Aslesen both recorded five kills. Thompson recorded a team-high 17 digs. Canyon Kidd recorded 12 digs. Rylee Rudebusch recorded 15 assists.
With the win, the Flyers are now 10-3 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday at home against Parker.
The Tigers are 9-4 overall and will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Estelline/Hendricks 3, ORR 1
The Oldham Ramona/Rutland Raiders won the opening set on Thursday against Estelline/Hendricks but could not get back in the win column as the Redhawks won the match 3-1.
The Raiders edged the Redhawks 28-26 in the opening set. Estelline/Hendricks bounced back to win the next three sets 25-19, 25-17 and 25-22 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Julia Trygstad led the Raiders with 16 kills and three aces. Paige Hanson recorded 18 assists and two aces. Alivia Bickett added 19 digs. Bailey Hyland had 15 digs.
PREP GOLF
The Madison golf team hosted Sioux Valley at the Madison Golf and Country Club on Thursday. Sioux Valley finished the meet with a team score of 160, while the Bulldogs shot a 173 as a team.
Sioux Valley’s Kyan Overbo placed first with a score of 37. Sioux Valley’s Tate Steffensen shot a 40 to place second.
Madison’s Kaden Guischer placed third with a score of 41. Jack Olson shot a 43 for the Bulldogs. Lucas Mork shot a 44 and Casyn Crabtree shot a 45.