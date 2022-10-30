Trojans split a pair of matches to bring overall record to 16-15 By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Oct 30, 2022 Oct 30, 2022 Updated 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mayville State rallied back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 3-2 victory over Dakota State University in a North Star Athletic Association volleyball contest Friday.The Trojans earned 25-21 and 27-25 victories before the Comets rallied back with 25-23, 27-25 and 15-10 wins to pick up the 3-2 victory.Hannah Viet recorded a team-high 15 kills for DSU. Brooklyn Grage recorded 14 kills. Sophia Vanden Bosch had 11 kills. Madalyn Groft added 11 kills, 21 assists and 12 digs.Maddie Langerock recorded 37 assists and 27 digs for DSU. Peyton Groft produced 43 digs. Macy Wetsch recorded 23 digs.DSU 3, Presentation 0DSU bounced back in the winning column after outhitting Presentation 43-25 Saturday afternoon.The victory also gave the Trojans their 24th win in the last 26 meetings with the Saints.Sydney Schell recorded 17 kills and 15 digs for DSU. Viet recorded nine kills. Grage had nine kills and seven digs.Langerock recorded 20 assists and 19 digs. Madalyn Groft had 12 assists and 11 digs. Peyton Groft recorded 11 digs.DSU improved its overall record to 16-15. The Trojans moved into a tie for third place with a 6-6 record (Mayville State, N.D.). Presentation fell to 8-20 overall and 5-7 in the NSAA. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular DSU set to tip off 2022-2023 season Wilson draws on personal experience in building inclusive vision Joe Hubers seeks to put small-town stories on the big screen Vandalism reported at Madison Aquatic Center Park Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game Bethel volunteer appreciates the stories residents share University students speak out about benefits of Freedom Scholarship Betty Beyer Turner inducted into S.D. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Madison City Commission releases five-year Capital Improvement Plan Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists