Madison’s Nate Barger had a fantastic night at I-90 Speedway near Hartford on Saturday night. He registered two wins in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class.
In the A-Feature, Barger started the race on the outside of the third row and made his way to the front to win his first A-Feature race of the season.
Earlier in the night, Barger won his heat race.
Madison’s Dillon Bickett had a stellar performance also. He placed foutth in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class A-Feature and was second in his heat race.
Colman’s Bryan Park placed 13th in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint A-Feature. Park did not finish his heat race.
Other heat race winners in the IMCA Racesaver Sprint class were Andrew Sullivan, Arnold’s Park, Iowa; and Brandon Halverson, Jackson, Minn.
The Midwest Sprint Touring Series invaded I-90 Speedway on Saturday night, and Troy Schreurs of Baltic won the A-Feature. Colman’s Aaron Werner was 10th. Madison’s Chuck McGillivray did not finish the race.
Heat race winners in the MSTS were Eric Lutz, Sioux Falls; Schreurs; and Halverson. McGillivray was fifth in his heat race while Werner was sixth in his heat race.
Two area drivers placed in the Late Model Street Stock A-Feature. Madison’s Matt Steuerwald was sixth while Wentworth’s Ron Howe was 15th. Winning the A-Feature was Brady Klassen of Little Rock, Iowa.
Winning heat races were J.J. Zebell, Parker; Matthew Donker, Stickney; and Ryan DeBoer, Salem.
Steuerwald was fourth in his heat race while Howe was sixth and Chester’s Brett Martin was seventh.
Madison’s Curt Ottoson picked up a heat race in the USRA B-Modified class. Other heat race winners were Dave Kennedy, Sioux Falls; Justin Voeltz, Hartford; Camden Myers, Ethan and Ray Feltman, Sioux Falls.
Madison’s Doug Wallis placed second in his heat race. Rutland’s Tucker Powell was fifth in his heat race and Madison’s Chirs Moore was sixth in his heat race.
Miah Christensen of Sioux Falls won the USRA B-Modified A-Feature. Wallis was 16th and Ottoson was 17th.
Moore was sixth in the B-Feature while Powell was eighth.
Travis Christensen of Madison placed fourth in his heat race in the USRA Hobby Stock race. He did not finish the A-Feature.
MILLER CENTRAL SPEEDWAY
After several tries, Miller Central Speedway opened the season on Saturday night. Madison’s Doug VanLiere placed sixth in the Wissota Super Stock A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Trevor Nelson of Warner.
VanLiere was second in his heat race. Winning heat races were Austin Arbogast, Huron; and Nelson.
CASINO SPEEDWAY
Howard’s Justin Karlen drove to a sixth-place finish in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature on Sunday night at Casino Speedway near Watertown. Winning the A-Feature was Chad Becker of Aberdeen.
Karlen was third in his heat race. Winning heat races were Josh Skorczewski, Aberdeen; and Trevor Walsh, Watertown.
HUSET’S SPEEDWAY
Nunda’s Casey Hansen won the B-Feature race for the Casey’s 410 sprint cars at Huset’s on Sunday. Later in the night, Hansen placed 16th in the A-Feature. Winning the A-Feature was Ryan Timms of Oklahoma City, Okla.
Hansen placed eighth in his heat race. Winning heat races were Carson McCarl, Altoona, Iowa; Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls; and Dusty Zomer, Brandon.