Prep Girls Basketball
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 66, Iroquois/Doland 54
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders picked up their fifth win of the season on Monday with a 66-54 victory over Iroquois/Doland.
Bailey Hyland led the Raiders with 21 points. Hyland also grabbed five rebounds. Julia Trygstad recorded a double-double for the Raiders. The sophomore guard scored 15 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and recorded seven steals.
Alivia Bickett scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Brooklyn Hageman recorded a double-double. Hageman scored 11 points and grabbed a team-leading 18 rebounds.
“The girls are working toward the program record for rebounds in a season,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “The 2010 team set the record with 748 rebounds. We are currently at 617.”
The Raiders are now 5-9 overall. They’ll look to pick up their sixth win of the season on Thursday, when they travel to Elkton to take on Elkton-Lake Benton.
Howard 64,
Dell Rapids St. Mary 50
The Howard Tigers snapped a three-game slide on Monday with a 64-50 victory against Dell Rapids St. Mary.
The Tigers had two players record a double-double to help them pick up the double-digit victory. Abby Aslesen scored 24 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Kate Conner scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Trinity Palmquist scored six points and dished out five assists for the Tigers. Jayden Janes chipped in with five points.
With the victory, the Tigers improved to 6-4 overall. The Tigers will look to pick up their seventh win of the season on Friday, when they host Ethan.
Prep Boys Basketball
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 79, Iroquois/Doland 33
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday with a 79-33 victory over Iroquois/Doland.
Isaac Trygstad scored 26 points and nine rebounds to lead the Raiders. Orion Alberston recorded a double-double. Albertson scored 15 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out six assists and recorded five steals.
Will Olson reached double figures with 13 points. Will Matson scored two points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
