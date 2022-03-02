The Madison Bulldogs started the fourth quarter trailing by seven points on the road against Garretson on Tuesday in the opening round of the Class A Region 3 Tournament. The Bulldogs used a gritty performance to claw their way back and come away with a thrilling 55-52 victory.
“We made some shots,” Madison head coach Jeff Larson said.
“The boys did a good job of executing. We ran a couple good sets there. We defended well in the fourth quarter. We made some free throws, which was huge.”
Aspen Dahl started the scoring with a quick layup right off the opening tip to get the Bulldogs out in front early. A pair of baskets from Aiden Jensen and Nate Ricke gave the Bulldogs a 6-2 lead.
Garretson responded by closing out the first quarter on an 8-2 run to take a 10-8 lead to start the second quarter.
Ricke and Jensen scored back-to-back baskets to put the Bulldogs back on top at 12-10. A three-pointer from Garretson gave the Blue Dragons a 13-12 lead. Ricke answered right back with a three-pointer to put the Bulldogs back on top 15-13.
With the Bulldogs trailing 21-19, Ricke closed out the first half by knocking down a three-pointer and then scoring a basket in the paint to give the Bulldogs a 24-21 lead at the break.
Jensen opened the scoring in the second half to give the Bulldogs the biggest lead for either team in the game at 26-21.
The Blue Dragons responded with a 13-0 run to claim a 34-26 lead. At the end of the third quarter, Garretson held a 38-31 lead.
Jensen scored back-to-back baskets for the Bulldogs to open the fourth quarter and trim Garretson’s lead to 39-35.
With the Bulldogs trailing 43-37, Mickale Dohrer hit a three-pointer to trim the lead to three points at 43-40. A few moments later, Dohrer hit another three-pointer to cut Garretson’s lead to 46-43.
“They were big shots,” Larson said. “Those were two big shots. He’s been shooting the ball well lately in practice. It was good to see them go in for him.”
With 1:30 left in the game, Dahl converted a three-point play to put the Bulldogs up 48-4 — a lead that they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the game.
Jensen recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs. The junior post player scored 16 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots.
Ricke recorded a double-double as well for the Bulldogs. Ricke scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Dahl scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds. Dohrer scored six points and Trey Smith scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the win, the Bulldogs will play West Central on Friday in Sioux Falls at Augustana University.
West Central, the No. 1 seed in the region, defeated Madison earlier this season 75-65.
The Trojans enter the contest on a seven-game winning streak and an overall record of 17-4.
“We are going to have to run them off the three-point line,” Larson said. “They can stroke it from deep. They’re probably the best three-point shooting team in the state. We’ll be ready. We have to control the ball as well. They’re press is pretty good.”