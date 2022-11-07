Despite trailing by 18 points at halftime Friday afternoon on the first day of the 23rd annual Cattle Classic, Dakota State University’s second-half surge was not enough as the Trojans fell short to Briar Cliff 85-78.
The Chargers took advantage of converting 20 of 29 free throws compared to the Trojans’ 9 of 17 free throws.
Courtney Menning scored 15 points and came down with six rebounds for DSU.
Caitlin Dyer reached double figures with 13 points.
Lilli Mackley scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds for DSU.
Elsie Aslesen recorded a double-double for DSU, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Concordia 71, DSU 61
DSU faced host-team Concordia of the Great Plains Athletic Conference for the third straight year in the Cattle Classic Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs used a late second-quarter run to secure a 71-61 victory over the Trojans.
Menning led the Trojans with 14 points.
Sidney Fick recorded a double-double for the Trojans with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Savannah Waldorf scored nine points and grabbed nine rebounds. Angela Slattery chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds.
DSU dropped to 0-3 overall. Concordia stayed undefeated with a 2-0 record.
DSU stays on the road as they face another GPAC foe on Tuesday. DSU takes on in-state rival Mount Marty at 6 p.m.