Madison loses battle of Bulldogs to DeSmet 52-29 By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Dec 18, 2021 The Madison girls basketball team dropped its fourth straight game on Saturday to DeSmet. The Bulldogs lost to DeSmet 52-29 during the Michael J. Entringer classic in Colman.Madison's Zoey Gerry started the scoring by knocking down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs an early 3-0 lead.Following a 4-0 run by DeSmet, Gerry knocked down her second three-pointer of the game to give Madison a 6-4 lead.With Madison holding a 8-7 lead, Gerry knocked down another three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 11-7.Gerry closed out the scoring in the first quarter by splitting a pair of free throws to give Madison a 14-13 lead after eight minutes.Madison's Audrey Nelson opened the scoring in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a slim 16-13 lead.With DeSmet holding a 18-16, Nelson knocked down another shot to tie the game at 18-18. Entringer classic in Colman.Madison’s Zoey Gerry started the scoring by knocking down a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs an early 3-0 lead.Following a 4-0 run by DeSmet, Gerry knocked down her second three-pointer of the game to give Madison a 6-4 lead.With Madison holding a 8-7 lead, Gerry knocked down another three-pointer to put the Bulldogs up 11-7.Gerry closed out the scoring in the first quarter by splitting a pair of free throws to give Madison a 14-13 lead after eight minutes.Madison’s Audrey Nelson opened the scoring in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a slim 16-13 lead.With DeSmet holding a 18-16, Nelson knocked down another shot to tie the game at 18-18. Nelson once again tied the game at 20-20.Following Nelson’s basket, DeSmet closed out the first half by going on an 8-0 run to take a 28-20 lead into the locker room.Nelson opened the scoring for Madison in the second half to trim DeSmet’s lead to 30-22.At the end of three quarters, DeSmet held a double-digit lead at 38-26.In the final quarter, DeSmet outscored the Bulldogs 14-3 to pick up the 52-29 victory. With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 1-4 overall.Nelson led the Bulldogs with 14 points. The sophomore guard also grabbed eight rebounds. Gerry finished the game with 13 points and seven rebounds.Lennox 52, Madison 46The Bulldogs fell to Lennox on the road 52-46 on Thursday. Nelson led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Gerry scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Sewell reached double figures with 12.Madison’s next home game will be on Jan. 4 against Arlington. 