The 18th-ranked Dakota State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to six games on Saturday with an 80-72 overtime victory over Bellevue (Neb.).
The visiting Bruins let the Trojans know they were going to be in for a fight all day, when they opened the game by knocking down back-to-back three-pointers.
With the Bruins holding a 6-0 lead, the Trojans went on an 8-0 run that was capped off by a Jessi Giles three-pointer to take an 8-6 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bruins held a slim 13-10 lead.
DSU’s Savannah Walsdorf opened the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to tie the game. DSU’s Cheylee Nagel nailed a three-pointer to give the Trojans a 16-13 lead.
With the Trojans clinging to a 28-25 lead, the Bruins hit a three-pointer right before the halftime buzzer to tie the game at 28-28.
A pair of free throws from Walsdorf opened the scoring in the second half to give the Trojans a 30-28 lead. The next time down the court, Walsdorf knocked down a three-pointer to push the Trojans’ lead to 33-28.
The Bruins closed out the third period by scoring the final four points to take a 47-45 lead into the final frame.
A pair of free throws from Shaylee DeBeer tied the game at 47-47.
Walsdorf hit another three-pointer to give the Trojans a 50-47 lead with nine minutes left in the game.
With 1:54 left in the game, Walsdorf hit another three-pointer to give the Trojans a 63-60 lead.
With 10.8 seconds left in the game, the Bruins buried a deep three-pointer to tie the game at 65-65 and force overtime.
Walsdorf opened the scoring in overtime to give the Trojans a 67-65 lead. The Trojans went on to outscore the Bruins 13-7 in the overtime period to secure the 80-72 victory.
Walsdorf finished the game with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Giles scored 21 points. Elsie Aslesen scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
With the victory, the Trojans improved to 10-3 and extended their winning streak to six games. The Trojans will be back in action on Dec. 16 at home against Northwestern. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.