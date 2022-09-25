ORR Team

THE OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND Raiders celebrate after defeating Sioux Falls Lutheran 15-10 in the fifth set to pick up the 3-2 road victory on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders scraped and clawed their way to a 3-2 road victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran on Thursday evening.

“We had a few players off of their games due to some illness,” ORR head coach Kaylee Stratton said. “The girls persevered through the match and earned the win.”