The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders scraped and clawed their way to a 3-2 road victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran on Thursday evening.
“We had a few players off of their games due to some illness,” ORR head coach Kaylee Stratton said. “The girls persevered through the match and earned the win.”
A kill from Alivia Bickett was followed by an ace from Paige Hanson to put the Raiders up 2-1 in the opening set. A kill from Julia Trygstad put the Raiders ahead 3-2.
Following Trygstad’s kill, Sioux Falls Lutheran went on an 8-3 scoring run to take a 10-5 lead. With the Raiders trailing 20-16, Camlin Schneider recorded three kills to trim Sioux Falls Lutheran’s lead to 21-19. Despite the late flurry, the Eagles held on to win the first set 25-21.
Schneider finished the opening set with four kills. Bickett recorded three kills. Bailey Hyland had two aces and one kill.
In the second set, the Raiders raced out to a 8-2 lead and never looked back en route to a 25-18 set victory to even the match at 1-1.
Trygstad finished the set with six kills for the Raiders. Bickett recorded four kills and one ace.
A pair of Trygstad kills helped the Raiders jump out to a 3-1 lead in the third set. Trygstad recorded back-to-back aces to extend ORR’s lead to 7-3.
Hyland recorded two kills to put the Raiders up 9-4. A kill from Trygstad extended ORR’s lead to 12-6. Another kill from Trygstad put an end to a 4-0 run from the Eagles and pushed ORR’s lead to 13-10.
The Raiders went on to win the third set 25-21 and take a 2-1 match lead. Trygstad finished the third set with seven kills and two aces for the Raiders.
The Eagles won the fourth set 25-16 to force a fifth set. Trygstad led the Raiders with four kills. Hanson recorded three kills.
Trygstad opened the fifth set by recording four kills and one ace to help give the Raiders a 5-2 lead.
A kill from Hyland extended ORR’s lead to 7-4. The Eagles scored three straight points to tie the score at 7-7.
A kill from Schneider gave the Raiders a 8-7 lead. Hyland followed that up with an ace to push ORR’s lead to 9-7.
With the Raiders holding a 14-10 lead, Bickett hammered down the final kill to secure the 15-10 victory for the Raiders.
“Julia and Alivia had a big night at the net for us,” Stratton said. “Our setters are always working hard for our team, but do not always get the credit they deserve. Overall, it was a great team win for us.”
Trygstad finished the match with 27 kills, 18 digs and three aces. Bickett recorded 11 kills and 17 digs.
Schneider finished the match with nine kills. Hyland produced 18 digs, six kills and four aces.
Hanson added 26 assists and five kills. Brooklyn Hageman recorded 25 assists. Kylee MIsar recorded 13 digs.
With the win, the Raiders are now 7-5 overall. They’ll be back in action at home on Thursday when they host Deubrook Area.