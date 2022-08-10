Being a college student-athlete is a huge commitment. It’s not just the games. It’s the travel. It’s the practices and the weight room sessions. On top of the responsibilities of being a collegiate athlete, one still has to find time to stay on top of the school work.
As the daughter of a coach and former college athlete, Kiley Walker is well prepared for what’s in store for her when she arrives at Dakota State University.
“My dad is a high school football and track coach, and my mom was a college athlete,” Walker said. “I understand how much work is involved with this opportunity. I have been dedicated to the sport of softball for over 12 years. They have instilled in me that work ethic and to be a good teammate are of the utmost importance. I am excited to be around a group of like-minded people on this team.”
The Wyoming native and Rock Springs High School graduate is one of 10 incoming recruits for the DSU softball program.
Walker finished her prep softball career with a handful of accolades that include All-Conference and All-State honors. Getting the opportunity to play college softball is something Walker has been working toward since she first started playing the game 12 years ago.
“It means the world to me to get to continue to play the game I love,” Walker said. “When I was little I wanted to grow up and play college softball. I have loved the sport of softball since I was 5, and having this opportunity is a huge honor.”
It wasn’t easy for Walker to get noticed by college teams. The state of Wyoming just recently added softball as a sanctioned high school sport. That work ethic her parents ingrained in her from an early age was front and center as she caught the eyes of college coaches.
“It was a lot of work to get film out to coaches, attend camps and play travel ball as well,” Walker said. “This opportunity at DSU is a huge blessing.”
During her time at DSU, Walker plans to pursue a degree in exercise science. On the diamond, she’ll play catcher and middle infield.
Walker’s hometown in Wyoming is 812 miles from the campus of DSU. What drew her to Madison?
“Coach Rachel Fricke and Coach Alexandra Holland and the team were so welcoming and made me feel very comfortable when I visited the campus,” Walker said. “DSU also has the academic program that I want to pursue.”
Walker has been working toward becoming a college softball player since she first picked up a glove. That determination and hard work will continue as she looks forward to making the most out of her time at DSU.
“My work ethic is my greatest strength,” Walker said. “My dedication to my team and my willingness to do whatever needs to be done to help my team. I have game experience playing every position in softball except pitcher.I’m looking forward to this great opportunity.”