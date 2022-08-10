Kiley Walker

KILEY WALKER is one of 10 recruits who will join the Dakota State University softball program this year.

 Submitted photo

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Being a college student-athlete is a huge commitment. It’s not just the games. It’s the travel. It’s the practices and the weight room sessions. On top of the responsibilities of being a collegiate athlete, one still has to find time to stay on top of the school work.

As the daughter of a coach and former college athlete, Kiley Walker is well prepared for what’s in store for her when she arrives at Dakota State University.