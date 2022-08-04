Purchase Access

A trio South Dakota State standouts are among the 35 players named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which is presented annually by Stats Perform to the top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Representing the Jackrabbits on the initial watch list are running back Isaiah Davis, wide receiver Jaxon Janke and tight end Tucker Kraft.