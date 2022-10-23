DSU's fourth quarter outburst helps defeat Mayville State By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Oct 23, 2022 Oct 23, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University erased a 24-14 deficit after three quarters with with a 24-0 fourth-quarter outburst to earn a 38-24 road victory over Mayville State (N.D.) on Saturday.The Trojans notched a season-high 38 points in the North Star Athletic Association contest..DSU improved to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the NSAA. Mayville State fell to 3-5 overall and remained winless in three NSAA contests. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Dan and Cindy Uthe celebrate 44 years of Lake Herman Auto Sales Barger, Bickett place at Winter Nationals Two petitions filed for ORR school board election Law Enforcement Blotter Museum to offer spine-tingling adventure Dine Out to Donate raises $4,700 Prep Sports Roundup: Madison falls to EPJ 3-1 City to host special budget discussion meeting on Monday Environmental scientist advises LEPC about hazardous materials Chief deputy expresses interest in serving as Lake County sheriff Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists