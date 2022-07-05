Success on the football field starts up front in the trenches. The 2022 recruiting class for the Dakota State University Trojans includes a highly decorated interior offensive lineman from Colorado.
Joshua Shaffer, a graduate of Ralston Valley High School in Arvada, has quite a few accolades on his resume. Those honors include two All-Conference recognitions to go along with earning All-State honors for his performance on the gridiron during his senior season. Shaffer was also selected to play in the Colorado All-State Game this past year.
“Joshua Shaffer is a highly touted recruit for us at Dakota State University,” said Nate Van Asperen, the DSU offensive line coach. “He comes to Madison after an impressive high school career where he was a two-time All Conference recipient and was an honorable mention All-State selection following his senior year. His final accolade from high school came with an invite to play in the Colorado All-State Game.”
An accolade that Shaffer is most proud of is being named one of four team captains during his senior season. Van Asperen said that Shaffer earning that honor speaks to his character and his work ethic — two things that will serve Shaffer well as he transitions from prep football to collegiate football.
“Josh was also a part of the Ralston Valley DECA Business Club and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol,” Van Asperen said. “Josh’s work ethic, attention to detail and ability to take coaching have been evident throughout the recruiting process.
He will be an integral part of our success on the offensive line, and we are very excited to watch him perform and develop.”
Shaffer understands that getting the opportunity to continue to play football at the collegiate level is rare. The Colorado native is excited to strap on the pads for four more years as a member of the DSU football team.
“The opportunity means a lot to me,” Shaffer said. “I saw a statistic online that around only 10% of high school athletes go on to play college athletics, and to be a part of that special group makes the work I’ve put in on and off the field the past four years worth it.”
During his time at DSU, Shaffer plans on majoring in computer science. On the football field, he’ll be playing along the interior of the offensive line, either at center or guard.
“What I believe I can bring to this program is a reliable interior offensive lineman that can generate enough push up front to get a first down or touchdown in short yardage situations, and in pass protection be able to give the quarterback enough time to step up and throw,” Shaffer said. “I think my greatest strength is my ability in pass protection.”
While visiting campus this past winter, Shaffer attended a DSU basketball doubleheader. It was from inside the DSU Fieldhouse that Shaffer got the sense of how important DSU athletics is to the Madison community.
Shaffer said he’s excited to see the home crowd for DSU’s home opener on Aug. 24, when the Trojans take on Dakota Wesleyan University for the annual Ag Bowl.
“The sense of community that I got when I visited in January is a big reason why I committed to DSU,” Shaffer said. “It was snowing out, and my dad and I went to watch the women’s and men’s basketball games; seeing that the gymnasium was almost packed really shocked me and I just can’t wait to see what the game day atmosphere is for football.”