Following a road victory over a fellow top-five opponent last week, the South Dakota State University football team returns to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Saturday to face Western Illinois in the Jackrabbits’ Missouri Valley Football Conference home opener.

Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday’s game is designated as the Precision Ag Bowl, as well as the annual Hall of Fame Game. The five newest members of the Jackrabbit Sports Hall of Fame will be recognized at halftime.