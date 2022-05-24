As an eighth-grader, Melanie Calmus qualified for the 2021 Class B State Track and Field Meet in the 100- and the 200-meter dash. The Howard sprinter was also a member of the 4x100 relay team.
That year, Calmus placed third in the 100 with a time of 12.55 seconds. In the 200, she placed second with a time of 26.83 seconds.
Fast forward a year and Calmus is back at the Class B State Meet as a freshman, where she’ll compete in the 100, 200, 400 and the 4x200 relay.
“It means a lot to get the opportunity to compete in that many events,” Calmus said. “I wouldn’t be at this point without my teammates and coaches.”
This past season, Calmus has consistently found herself at the top of the leaderboard in the 100, 200 and 400. In the 100, Calmus has three first-place finishes. Her fastest time in the event is 12.24 seconds.
In the 200, Calmus has two first-place finishes. The Howard sprinter said that the 200 is her favorite event to compete in.
“The 200 is probably my favorite event,” Calmus said. “It takes more endurance than the 100. You feel more accomplished after you cross that finish line.”
Calmus has a third-place and a second-place finish under her belt in the 400. Her fastest time in the event is 1:02.64.
Calmus started competing in track as a sixth-grader. As an eighth-grader, she placed inside the Top Five in two separate events at the Class B State Meet. Calmus is looking to do more of the same during her second trip to the Class B State Meet this weekend.
“Making it past the prelims and into the finals in any of those three events is my goal. I’d be really happy to accomplish that,” she said.
There are prep athletes who go their entire track and field career without placing at the state track meet. Calmus accomplished that feat last year.
That fearlessness is what makes her special, according to Howard track and field coach Landon Hammer.
“She’s a fierce competitor,” Hammer said. “That’s one of her best attributes. She’s not afraid of the moment. She’s already been a part of the Howard Wood meet and the state meet last year as an eighth-grader. The moment is not too big for her.”