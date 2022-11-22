Behind a stellar night from Myah Selland and a strong defensive team effort, the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville 65-55 on Monday in the Jacks’ final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. This is the first Top 10 win for the Jackrabbits in the Division I era. Both teams are now 4-2.

Selland poured in 25 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to go with 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. The redshirt senior was clutch down the stretch, shooting 4-for-4 from the field and 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 10 minutes.