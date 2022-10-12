ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Brooklyn Hageman sets the ball against Freeman on Tuesday. 

 Submitted photo

The Madison Bulldogs picked up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Milbank. Madison won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-22 to complete the sweep.

Amanda Vacanti recorded 12 kills, six aces, 12 assists and 10 digs for Madison. Audrey Nelson had seven kills and 10 digs. Karley Theede recorded 14 assists. Maycee Theede also had 10 digs.