The Madison Bulldogs picked up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Milbank. Madison won the first set 25-17, the second set 25-21 and the third set 25-22 to complete the sweep.
Amanda Vacanti recorded 12 kills, six aces, 12 assists and 10 digs for Madison. Audrey Nelson had seven kills and 10 digs. Karley Theede recorded 14 assists. Maycee Theede also had 10 digs.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 10-9 overall. Madison will be back in action on Thursday when they hit the road to take on the Chester Flyers.
ORR 3, Freeman 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders picked up a 3-1 road victory against Freeman on Tuesday.
The Raiders won the first set 25-23 and the second set by the same score to take a 2-0 lead. Freeman forced a fourth set with a 25-23 victory in the third set. The Raiders won the fourth set 25-18 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Julia Trygstad recorded 27 kills, 16 digs and five blocks for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett had eight kills, 16 digs and three aces.
Paige Hanson produced seven kills, three aces and 19 assists for the Raiders. Brooklyn Hageman added 23 assists. Bailey Hyland recorded 15 digs.
With the win, the Raiders improved to 12-8 overall. They’ll be back in action on Saturday at the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament in Estelline.
Chester 3, West Central 0
The Chester Flyers extended their winning streak to eight on Tuesday with a 3-0 road victory against West Central. The Flyers won the first set 25-13, the second set 25-18 and the third set 25-15.
The Flyers are now 20-5 overall. They’ll look to extend their winning streak to nine on Thursday when they host the Madison Bulldogs.
Colman-Egan 3, Bridgewater-Emery 0
The Colman-Egan Hawks made quick work of Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. The Hawks swept the visiting Huskies, winning the sets 25-12, 25-14 and 25-15 to pick up the 3-0 victory.
Elaina Rhode recorded nine kills for the Hawks. Berkley Groos had seven kills and 11 digs. Daniela Lee also had seven kills. Kadance Landis added six kills.
Ava Mousel recorded 14 assists. Lanie Mousel produced 12 assists and 14 digs. Presley Luze added 10 digs.
With the win, the Hawks are now 15-6 overall. They’ll be back in action on Saturday at the Dakota Valley Conference Tournament in Estelline.