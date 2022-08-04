featured Broncos top Plankinton 6-2, advance to second round of state tournament By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Aug 4, 2022 Aug 4, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Broncos used a three-run fourth inning to help propel themselves past the Plankinton Gold Sox at the Class B State Amateur Tournament in Mitchell on Wednesday.Thanks to some strong pitching and timely hitting, the Broncos defeated the Gold Sox 6-2 to advance to the second round of the state tournament.The Gold Sox struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning.Madison answered back with a run of their own in the top of the second to square things at 1-1.In the bottom of the third inning, Plankinton pushed across one run to take a 2-1 lead.The Broncos answered with a three-run inning in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-2 lead.Madison added one run in the top of the sixth inning and scored an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning.As a team the Broncos collected 14 hits.Mitch McNary led the way for the Broncos. McNary recorded three hits and drove in two runs.Heith Williams picked up three hits and drove in one run for the Broncos.Greg Biagi recorded two hits, including a double.Aspen Dahl collected two hits and drove in one run.Josh Giles recorded one hit and drove in two runs.Ty Jorgenson collected two hits for the Broncos, including a double. Jorgenson also scored a team-leading three runs.Tyler Tappe picked up the win on the mound for the Broncos. Tappe pitched 7.1 innings and recorded six strikeouts.Nick Bird picked up the save for the Broncos. Bird pitched 1.2 innings and gave up just one hit. At the plate, Bird collected one hit for Madison.The Broncos will square off against Garretson at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday. Madison will enter the contest on a three-game winning streak and an overall record of 14-9.The Blue Jays defeated Plankinton Bankers 13-0.First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. 