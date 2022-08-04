Purchase Access

The Madison Broncos used a three-run fourth inning to help propel themselves past the Plankinton Gold Sox at the Class B State Amateur Tournament in Mitchell on Wednesday.

Thanks to some strong pitching and timely hitting, the Broncos defeated the Gold Sox 6-2 to advance to the second round of the state tournament.