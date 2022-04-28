The Colman-Egan Hawks and the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders took part in the Pat Gilligan Invitational at Estelline on Tuesday. Seventeen teams took part in the track meet with the Colman-Egan girls team taking home first place with a team score of 288.
Colman-Egan
Daniela Lee placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.48 seconds. Lee placed second in the 200-meter with a time of 26.28 seconds.
In the 400-meter dash, Brynlee Landis placed third with a time of 1:05.82.
Reese Luze took home first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.53.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Mackenzie Hemmer placed first with a time of 16.21 seconds. Sarah Voelker placed eighth overall with a time of 19.27 seconds.
Hemmer placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.78 seconds. Presley Luze placed fourth with a time of 51.99 seconds. Voelker took home eighth place with a time of 53.77 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Hemmer, Lanie Mousel, Landis and Lee placed first with a time of 53.12 seconds.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Luze, Mousel, Landis and Lee placed first with a time of 1:50.34.
The 4x400 relay team of Presley Luze, Elaina Rhode, Landis and Reese Luze placed first with a time of 4:26.82.
The 4x800 relay team of Elaina Rhode, Anya Hemmer, Abby Rhode and Presley Luze placed sixth with a time of 11:01.61.
Kadance Landis placed eighth in the shot put with a throw of 30-07.50.
Elaina Rhode tied for second in the high jump with a mark of 5-00.00.
Mousel placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-01.25. Hailey Larson placed fifth with a mark of 14-09.75.
Hemmer placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 35-02.00.
Larson placed fourth with a jump of 32-03.00. Mousel finished in sixth place with a mark of 31-06.00.
Christopher Lee placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.61 seconds. In the 200, Easton Williamson placed fourth overall with a time of 24.33 seconds.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Jesse Baumberger placed sixth with a time of 19.19 seconds. Austin Gullickson placed eighth with a time of 19.69 seconds. Gullickson also placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.81 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Lee, Logan Voelker, Williamson and Ben Zwart placed sixth with a time of 47.28. That same group placed fourth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:37.09.
Kelby Voelker placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 41-06.50.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
The 4x100 relay team of Rylan Pearson, Julia Trygstad, Bailey Hyland and Alivia Bickett finished in seventh place in 56.56 seconds. That same group placed sixth in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:59.97.
Bickett placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 31-02.00.
Trygstad placed sixth in the high jump with a mark of 4-08.00.
The 4x100 relay team of Jacob Jaton, Isaac Trygstad, Wyatt Bickett and Will Matson took home fifth place with a time of 49.96 seconds.
Isaac Trygstad placed third in the discus with a mark of 130-09.
Matson placed first in the high jump with a mark of 5-08.00. Matson placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17-06.00.