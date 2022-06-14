The Madison Central School District will add softball to the roster of co-curricular activities offered to high school students.
Activities Director Michael Ricke provided school board members with an update at a regular meeting on Monday night. In February, he recommended the board consider making this addition after the board of directors for the South Dakota High School Activities Association voted to sanction the sport in January.
At that time, Ricke presented a preliminary budget which indicated the cost for the first year would be approximately $9,632, including $1,500 for uniforms and $1,000 for supplies. He reported softball was offered as a club sport and had involvement at both the middle school and high school level.
On Monday night, Ricke reported students have indicated interest in participating in softball and said business manager Mitchell Brooks had worked out a budget. During the public hearing on the budget, Brooks indicated the budget for the sport would be $15,003.
Ricke said he had started to schedule games, noting all 11 teams in the conference were offering softball.
He envisions having both a varsity and a junior varsity team, with about 15 varsity games and 10-12 junior varsity games.
“The city has agreed to let us use Baughman Field,” he reported. In February, he had not identified a playing field. “We would have first choice on that field.”
Board member Steve Nelson asked if girls would be able to participate in both track and softball. Ricke said they could participate in both sports, but would not be able to participate in softball as both a sanctioned sport and a club sport, due to SDHSAA regulations.
He anticipates losing some girls from the track team, but he said the coaches would work out practice times so they could compete in both, if they chose to do so.
After the board voted to add softball to the district’s co-curricular activities, board President Tom Farrell told Ricke, “Go forth and find a coach.”
“Another open position,” Ricke quipped in reply, alluding to the list of open positions Superintendent Joel Jorgenson had provided earlier in the meeting.