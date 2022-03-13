Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Dakota State University kicked off its seven-game stretch in the Tucson Invitational on Friday.

The Trojans could not overcome Jamestown’s (N.D.) sixth-inning outburst, falling 11-3 in six innings.

DSU, who played the first time since Feb. 18, fell to 1-4 overall. Jamestown, former members of the Dakota Athletic Conference and the North Star Athletic Association, improved to 12-9.

St. Francis 8, DSU 4

DSU could not overcome St. Francis’ (Ill.) second-inning outburst in the second game, falling short 8-4 Friday afternoon.

DSU fell to 1-5 overall. St. Francis improved to 9-4.

Roosevelt 11, DSU 2

Roosevelt (Ill.) exploded for seven runs in the second inning to help fuel them to an 11-2 victory in six innings over DSU on the second day of the Tucson softball tournament.

DSU fell to 1-6 overall. Roosevelt, a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), improved to 7-6.

St. Francis 7, DSU 0

St. Francis limited DSU to four singles in the second game Saturday. The Fighting Saints completed the series sweep of the Trojans with a 7-0 victory.

DSU fell to 1-7 overall. St. Francis improved to 10-5.