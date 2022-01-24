The national qualifiers list continues to grow for Dakota State University men’s indoor track & field after their performances at the South Dakota State D2 Open in Brookings on Friday.
The indoor meet (which featured numerous NCAA Division II and NAIA schools) was held at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, the site of this year’s NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships hosted by DSU.
DSU scored 38 points in the men’s team standings, finishing seventh overall out of 22 teams. Eleven Trojans produced career best marks in the meet.
Kevin Jenkins produced his personal record time of 8.37 seconds as the fourth fastest time in the 60-meter hurdles for the Trojans. His time also met the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time for the national meet.
Treshawn Roberts, who qualified to the prelims after hitting 8.86 seconds for the eighth fastest time, finished 13th with a career best time of 8.80 seconds.
Caleb Roberts recorded a time of 9.53 seconds to place 19th in the 60-meter hurdles qualifying round; he did not advance to the prelims.
Jenkins finished third in the 60-meter hurdles finals after clocking a time of 8.39 seconds.
T. Roberts cleared the height of 4.00 meters (13 feet. 1.5 inches) to earn a fifth-place finish in the pole vault for the Trojans.
DSU added a second national qualifier on the same day as Cody Farland competed in his first 800-meter run. He earned a runner-up honor after clocking the 10th fastest time in school history with a time of 1 minute, 55.01 seconds. His time met the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional qualifying time.
Joshua Krull followed up with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.95. Evan Slominski produced a personal record time of 2 minutes, .4 second to place 11th. Roger Oliete Tejedor was 12th after improving his season best time of 2:00.46. Steven Greigg was 17th in 2:02.50, while Robert Mayberry was 22nd with his personal best time of 2:07.23. Tucker Murtha was 26th in 2:13.92.
SenQuavius Johnson, who already qualified for the NAIA nationals last week at Mount Marty), earned the top time in the 60-meter prelims with a time of 6.93 seconds. He earned a runner-up honor in the finals, improving his time to 6.92 seconds, which was the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time.
Willie Hutchins produced his season best time of 7.40 seconds to finish 25th in the 60-meter dash for the Trojans. Joseph Larson clocked a time of 23.42 seconds in the 200-meter dash, followed by Obang Ojulu with a time of 24.04 seconds, and Hutchins with a time of 24.74 seconds.
Joe Lynch cleared the height of 1.95 meters (6 feet, 4.74 inches) to earn a seventh-place finish in the high jump.
Brenner Furlong paced DSU with an eighth-place honor in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.15 seconds. Joshua Snook followed up with a 12th-place finish in 50.57 seconds, while Trey Reindl was 13th in 50.58 seconds. Larson recorded a time of 52.13 seconds in the race, while Ojulu registered a time of 53.65 seconds.
Three DSU long-distance runners posted a personal best time in the 5000-meters, led by Taylor Myers with a career best time of 15:56.23 for a 14th-place finish. Tyler Kennedy was 17th with a time of 16:04.30. Colton Elkin was 19th with a personal record time of 16:09.40, followed by Martin Bailey in 21st with a personal best time of 16:15.64. Dalton Brouwer ran a time of 17:17.96.
A pair of Trojans runners produced a personal record time in the mile run, with Daniel Green hitting 4:36.58 and Dylan Hilger 4:44.73. Andrew Sorensen added a time of 5:00.28 in the race. Lucas Harr recorded a time of 3:06.74 in the 1000-meters.
Nathan Ingalls recorded a leap of 11.55 meters (37 feet, 10.75 inches) in the triple jump and 5.68 meters (18 feet, SUakota State.
Conner Tordsen was the top NAIA place finisher in the weight throw, tossing 16.16 meters (53 feet, .25 inches) for a 13th place finish. Jacob Joachim added a 22nd-place finish after throwing 14.86 meters (48 feet, 9 inches). Jackson Zastera tossed 12.87 meters (42 feet, 2.75 inches), while Houston Lunde hit 12.29 meters (40 feet, 4 inches) and Zachary Haugen 10.73 meters (39 feet, 2.5 inches).
Tordsen led the shot put with a 13.4-meter mark (44 feet, .5 inch) for DSU. Joachim threw 13.01 meters (42 feet, 8.25 inches), followed by Zastera with a toss of 11.27 meters (36 feet, 11.75 inches). Lunde added a shot-put toss of 11.10 meters (36 feet, 5 inches), while Hauge produced a mark of 9.80 meters (32 feet, 2 inches).
DSU wrapped up the meet with three teams in the 4x400-meter relay. The team of Reindl, Lynch, Snook and Furlong earned a sixth-place finish in 3 minutes, 28.75 seconds. Ojulu, Greigg, Krull and Larson were 13th in 3:31.91. Slominski, Farland, T. Roberts and C. Roberts added a time of 3:41.06 to place 17th.
DSU heads to Yankton this weekend for the two-day Mount Marty Invitational at the Ruth Donohoe Fieldhouse on the campus of Mount Marty.