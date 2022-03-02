The Howard Tigers opened the first round of the Class B Region 4 Tournament with a 70-32 victory against Mitchell Christian on Tuesday in Howard.
Kolt Koepsell led the Tigers with 20 points. Brayden Hinker and Luke Koepsell both scored 14 points. Taiden Hoyer reached double figures with 10 points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 17-4. They’ll play Chester in Salem at McCook Central/Montrose High School on Friday in the semifinals. The Tigers defeated Chester earlier this season 58-41.
Chester 58, Canistota 46
The Chester Flyers defeated Canistota 58-46 on Tuesday in Canistota in the first round of the Class B Region 4 Tournament.
Stratton Eppard scored 19 points to lead the Flyers. Ashton Olivier scored 12 points. Jovi Wolf reached double figures with 11 points.
With the win, the Flyers improved to 11-10 overall. They’ll take on Howard, the No. 1 seed in Region 4, on Friday at McCook Central/Montrose High School. The Flyers lost to Howard earlier this season 58-41.
Ethan 65, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders had their season come to an end on Tuesday in Ethan. In the opening round of the Class B Region 4 Tournament, the Raiders lost to Ethan 65-53.
Will Matson scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Raiders. Orion Albertson scored 16 points and recorded four steals. Kenneth Lindholm scored 14 points. Isaac Trygstad scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.
The Raiders finished the season with an overall record of 11-10.