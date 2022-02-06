The Howard Tigers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 70-46 victory over Mitchell Christian on Thursday.
Brayden Hinker led the Tigers with 18 points. Luke Koepsell reached double figures with 15 points. Jace Sifore chipped in with eight points.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 12-2 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday, when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.
Estelline/Hendricks 68, Colman-Egan 54
The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to Estelline/Hendricks 68-54 on Thursday. With the loss, the Hawks dropped to 1-13 overall.
Ben Zwart led the Hawks with 15 points. Antonio Manzano reached double figures with 13 points.
Freeman Academy/Marion 76, ORR 49
A 10-point halftime deficit turned into a 27-point loss for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders on Thursday against Freeman Academy/Marion.
Isaac Trygstad led the Raiders with 12 points. Will Matson scored 11 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists.
Kenneth Lindholm reached double figures with 10 points. Orion Albertson scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 9-7 overall. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Chester.
Prep Girls Basketball
Howard 68, Mitchell Christian 26
The Howard Tigers raced out to a 23-5 lead in the first quarter against Mitchell Christian on Thursday and never looked back. The furious start to the game propelled the Tigers to a 68-26 victory over Mitchell Christian.
Kate Connor led the Tigers with 18 points. Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers with 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Trinity Palmquist scored eight points and dished out four assists.
With the win, the Tigers picked up their 10th win of the season and improved to 10-6 overall.