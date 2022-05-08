The 97th running of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays was held in Sioux Falls this past weekend with the event kicking off on Friday and coming to an end on Saturday. The meet consisted of more than 3,000 student athletes from North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
Chester’s Jovi Wolf competed in the 200-meter dash, which was one of the two special events Friday evening. It showcased eight of the top sprinters from South Dakota and North Dakota. In what was a tightly contested race, Wolf tied for fifth place with a time of 22.76 seconds.
Colman-Egan’s Reese Luze competed in the special event on the girls side, which was the 800-meter dash. It showcased athletes from Minnesota, South Dakota and North Dakota. Luze placed eighth with a time of 2:18.11. Luze finished ninth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.60.
Chester’s Ryan Benson placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.87 seconds. The Chester senior placed third in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.94 seconds.
Madison’s Aaron Hawks competed in the pole vault and recorded a mark of 13-00.00. Madison’s Kylie Krusemark competed in the pole vault and recorded a mark of 10-00.00.
Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer competed in the triple jump and recorded a mark of 34-01.75.
Madison’s Bella competed in the shot put and recorded a mark of 35-10.75.
Howard’s Melanie Calmus competed in the 400 and clocked a time of 1:03.20.
Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee placed seventh in the 100 with a time of 12.41 seconds.
Chester’s 4x100 relay team of Alex Van Egdom, Benson, Stratton Eppard and Wolf took home first place with a time of 44.46 seconds. That same group placed first in the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:31.56.
Chester’s 4x400 relay team of Eppard, Connor Bates, Wyatt Hansen and Wolf placed first with a time of 3:41.82.
Chester’s 4x800 relay team of Emmerson Eppard, Jacy Wolf, Addison Bates and Emery Larson placed first overall with a time of 9:57.59. That time established a new school record. That 4x400 relay with a time of 4:19.52.