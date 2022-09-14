Purchase Access

South Dakota State Univerity hosts its final two non-conference matches of the season when the Jackrabbits take on Air Force and Kansas State at Fishback Soccer Park.

The Jacks’ matchup vs. the Falcons at 6 p.m. Thursday is a “Feed The Fans”’ contest with free burgers for fans, provided by Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill, while supplies last. Sunday’s contest vs. the Wildcats at 1 p.m. serves as the third annual GOALd game. SDSU, partnered with the Sanford Health Foundation, is hosting a fund-raiser for the Cure Kid’s Cancer program and selling T-shirts.