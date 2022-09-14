South Dakota State Univerity hosts its final two non-conference matches of the season when the Jackrabbits take on Air Force and Kansas State at Fishback Soccer Park.
The Jacks’ matchup vs. the Falcons at 6 p.m. Thursday is a “Feed The Fans”’ contest with free burgers for fans, provided by Cubby’s Sports Bar & Grill, while supplies last. Sunday’s contest vs. the Wildcats at 1 p.m. serves as the third annual GOALd game. SDSU, partnered with the Sanford Health Foundation, is hosting a fund-raiser for the Cure Kid’s Cancer program and selling T-shirts.
“We’re honored to have our third annual GOALd game,” SDSU head coach Brock Thompson said. “It’s a cause that’s near and dear to our entire program. Really, the day is about raising awareness and money for childhood cancer. It’s a great way for us with Jackrabbit soccer to do our part.”
The Jackrabbits finished with their second consecutive tie on Sunday as SDSU and Creighton played to a 1-1 draw. The result extended SDSU’s unbeaten streak during the regular season at its home confines to 35 games.
SDSU is in the midst of a seven-game stretch of consecutive matches at home. The Jacks close out their non-conference slate and open their Summit League schedule during the span, which begins on Sept. 24 when SDSU hosts the University South Dakota in Brookings.
Air Force visits Brookings Thursday with a 2-2-1 record. The Falcons most recently earned a 2-1 victory over Northern Arizona. The Jackrabbits and Falcons went head-to-head last season with SDSU pulling out a 1-0 victory.