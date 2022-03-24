Purchase Access

The Colman-Egan Hawks opened the track season on Tuesday at the Dan Lennon track meet at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

Daniela Lee placed second in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.93 seconds. She was edged by Aubree Lee of Kingsley-Pierson, who finished with a time of 7.92 seconds.

Reese Luze placed second in the 800 with a time of 2:21.03.

Mackenzie Hemmer placed fifth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.11. Hemmer placed first in the triple jump with a mark of 33-02.50.

Brynlee Landis tied for fifth in the high jump with a mark of 4-08.00. Fellow Hawk Elaina Rhode was one of the teammates who tied with Landis for fifth place.

Jack Mousel tied for seventh place in the high jump with a mark of 5-06.00.