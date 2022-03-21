Purchase Access

Dakota State University pounded out 33 hits in producing a North Star Athletic Association baseball doubleheader sweep over Waldorf at Waldorf Baseball Field on Sunday afternoon.

DSU’s Trojans held on for a 10-7 victory, after jumping out to an 8-0 lead after two innings in the first game.

DSU exploded for seven runs in the four-game series finale, earning an 8-1 victory over the Warriors.

DSU won the first NSAA four-game series on the conference opening weekend, lifting its overall record to 15-7 and 3-1 in NSAA contests. Waldorf dropped to 2-17 overall and 1-3 in the NSAA.

The Trojans continue conference play next weekend as they play another four-game series. DSU is scheduled to host Mayville State (N.D.) at 1 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Flynn Field in Madison.