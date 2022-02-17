The 2021-2022 gymnastics season was a special one for the Madison Bulldogs. They qualified for the state meet once again and then won their 21st state title in program history.
Kylie Krusemark took home the state championship in the vault. Madison assistant coach Carrie Wieman earned Assistant Coach of the Year honors.
“Winning felt great,” said Raena Rost, a member of the Madison gymnastics team. “The team had worked so hard leading up to the state championship. We won the state championship during my 7th-grade season, so we wanted a repeat for our senior year. We have had our eyes on the trophy for the last four years, so it feels great to finally go home with it.”
After the dust had settled, Rost was awarded the prestigious Sarah Nitz memorial award. Nitz was an outstanding gymnast who was tragically killed in a car accident on her way to O’Gorman High School in 1994.
In honor of Nitz, every year at the state gymnastics meet, a senior gymnast who best exemplifies the four qualities that Nitz strived for is recognized with the award. Those four qualities are sportsmanship, gymnastics ability, academics and character.
“I was so surprised when they called my name,” Rost said. “It was such an honor to win it. Over the past few days, many people have reached out to me that knew Sarah. It is so meaningful to hear how she made such an impact on so many people.”
Rost has been competing in gymnastics since she was three years old. It’s something that she fell in love with, and she has enjoyed the friendships she has forged during her 15 years competing.
“I like the team aspect of gymnastics,” Rost said. “All of my best friends are in high school gymnastics with me, so I loved being able to see them every day. Being a part of the gymnastics team is different from being a part of any other team I’ve been on. The bond with each other and the bond with the coaches is much stronger.”
Rost will graduate from Madison High School this spring and in the fall she will be enrolled at Augustana University. Rost plans to major in nursing and will also be a member of the inaugural Acrobatics and Tumbling team.
“I am excited to take this new opportunity head-on,” Rost said. “This next year will be Augustana’s first year of Acrobatics and Tumbling. It’s not the same as gymnastics but has similar aspects which I’m excited about.”
Rost said that Augustana was a school that was high on her list when she was trying to narrow down what university she was going to attend.
Then, when they approached her about being a member of the Acrobatics and Tumbling team, she knew it’s where she was meant to be.
“I picked Augustana because of its size,” Rost said. “I wanted to be at a smaller university but in a bigger town. When the opportunity to compete for Acrobatics and Tumbling arose, it made it easier for me to choose.”