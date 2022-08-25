BULLDOGS Sutton Bern (#42) and Parker Johnson (#46) bring down West Central's Cade Vanderwoude (#6) in a high school football game last season. Bern and Johnson are two of the five returning starters on defense for the Bulldogs.
The Madison Bulldogs are the defending Class 11A state football champions. They finished last season with a 12-0 record and defeated Milbank 31-0 in the state championship.
That state championship team had 16 seniors on the roster, including seven seniors who earned All-State honors.
The Bulldogs are set to defend their Class 11A state title with a band of fresh faces when they kick off the 2022 season against Dell Rapids on Friday at Trojan Field in Madison.
The season-opener will also be the start of a new chapter in Bulldog football. It will mark the first game under Joe Bundy.
While Bundy may be a first-year head coach, he’s familiar with the Bulldog ways. A 2006 graduate of Madison High School, Bundy played under the lights at Trojan Field and has spent the past nine years as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs. He takes over from Max Hodgen.
“It’s kind of cool to see how things have come full circle,” Bundy said. “It’s been fun to come back and help the program be successful. Now I get to take over as head coach. It means a lot.”
While the Bulldogs lost a lot of production and leadership from last year’s state title team, the Bulldogs return four starters on offense and five on defense and have eight seniors on the roster ready to assume the leadership void.
“Those seniors have a lot of experience,” Bundy said. “The seniors have been working out all summer with the team. We had them lead conditioning this summer. The seniors were in charge of that. It gave them an opportunity to lead and to have the other guys see them as leaders. That translated over to practice. It’s been really good to have them on the team and be leading.”
On defense, the Bulldogs return a strong group up front. In the trenches, Parker Johnson and Gavin Hoff return at defensive tackle. Joe Gors, Caden DeVries and Sutton Bern all return at linebacker. With those five starters returning, the Bulldogs again figure to be stingy on defense.
“You never know until you get into the game for sure, but I think our offensive and defensive lines are going to be really strong,” Bundy said. “Our front six on defense is really tough. They fly around and make plays. They deliver big hits. I feel like our offensive and defensive lines will be our strong suit.”
Nate Ricke is one of the many seniors and All-State performers the Bulldogs will be looking to replace this season. Last fall, Ricke passed for 2,065 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also added 836 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns. The Bulldogs will turn to sophomore Ben Brooks to replace Ricke under center.
“He’s a real athletic kid,” Bundy said. “He makes smart decisions. He throws a really nice ball. It’s a matter of him seeing some game reps and getting comfortable.”
The Bulldogs return three starters along the offensive line. Lucas Johnson is back at right guard, Jackson Lembcke is back at left guard and Israel Ouverson is back at left tackle. Having that experience up front will help Brooks ease into his new role.
“It’s a safety net,” Bundy said. “They have seen a lot of stuff. They have a lot of experience. They do a really good job of making sure everybody is in the right spot.”
The Bulldogs will open the season on Friday against Dell Rapids. The Bulldogs defeated Dell Rapids 35-7 in the regular season last year and bested them in the Class 11A state semifinals 38-28.
“We’re hoping they play fast,” Bundy said. “We want them to play with a lot of energy and have fun out there. On offense, we want them to get in the right positions and formations. We want them to move fast. Last year we had a bunch of returning starters and seniors who could do a bunch of things. This year we have a bunch of new guys.”