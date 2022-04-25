Nine teams competed in the Tom Main Track Meet at Chester High School on Saturday.
Battling windy conditions, the Chester boys team took home top honors with 177 points, while the Colman-Egan girls won their division with 155 points.
CHESTER
Jovi Wolf finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.80 seconds. Alex Van Egdom placed third with a time of 11.40 seconds.
Wolf took home first place in the 200 with a time of 21.91 seconds. Stratton Eppard finished in third place with a time of 23.18 seconds.
Wyatt Hansen finished in third place in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.56.
In the 800-meet run, Brayden Schut placed third with a time of 2:30.38.
Daniel Swenson placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 11:59.66.
Ryan Benson took home first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.81 seconds. The Chester senior also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.95 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Van Egdom, Brock Wages, Max McGreevy and Eppard placed first with a time of 46.38 seconds.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Connor Bates, Hansen, McGreevy and Van Egdom placed third overall with a time of 1:38.79.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Benson, Bates, Eppard and Wolf took home first place with a time of 3:36.01.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Schut, Swenson, Clay Hansen and Bates finished in first place with a time of 9:51.16.
Wages placed first in the shot put with a throw of 51-00.50. Eppard placed second overall in the discus with a mark of 124-08.
Wolf placed second in the long jump with a leap of 20-02.00. Wyatt Hansen placed third overall with a mark of 20-00.00.
Owen Mersch placed third in the triple jump with a mark of 37-07.50.
Emery Larson placed first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.62. The Chester athlete also took home first place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.95.
Emmerson Eppard placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:57.08.
Sydnie Shoenrock placed third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.90 seconds. Jacy Wolf placed second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.81 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Jacy Wolf, Serena Larson, Ramsie Shoenrock and Larson took home second place with a time of 54.91 seconds.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Addison Bates, Jacy Wolf, Emmerson Eppard and Larson placed first with a time of 4:22.05.
Lexis Siemonsma placed second in the shot put with a throw of 32-03.50. Siemonsma placed third in the discus with a toss of 91-08.
COLMAN-EGAN
Daniela Lee finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.26 seconds. Lee also took home first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.66 seconds. Fellow Hawk, Reese Luze finished right behind her in second place with a time of 26.12 seconds.
Brynlee Landis placed second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:07.03.
Mackenzie Hemmer took home first place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.85 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Hemmer, Lanie Mousel, Landis and Lee placed first with a time of 52.60 seconds.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Presley Luze, Lanie Mousel, Elaina Rhode and Reeze Luze placed first with a time of 1:55.65.
The 4x400 relay team of Landis, Presley Luze, Reese Luze and Lee placed second with a time of 4:25.25.
The 4x800 relay team of Presley Luze, Reeze Luze, Elaina Rhode and Abby Rhode took home first place with a time of 11:31.55.
Elaina Rhode tied for first place in the high jump with a mark of 5-00.00.
Hemmer took home first place in the long jump with a leap of 15-09.00. Lanie Mousel placed second with a mark of 15-07.50.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Christopher Lee, Easton Williamson, Ben Zwart and Logan Voelker placed third with a time of 47.91 seconds. That same group placed second in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:38.05.
Kelby Voelker placed third in the shot put with a throw of 44-08.00.
OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND
Isaac Trygstad took home first place in the discus with a throw of 125-00.
Bree Wettlaufer placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 15:15.10.
Julia Trygstad placed third overall in the high jump with a mark of 4-08.00.