Tigers snap DSU's four-match winning streak By NICK HUNTIMER DSU Sports Information Sep 28, 2022 Sep 28, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota State University kicked off a six-match road stretch Tuesday evening, facing another opponent from the Great Plains Athletic Conference on back-to-back nights.The Trojans dropped a hard-fought battle with Dakota Wesleyan in a five-set thriller at Christen Athletic Wellness Center (20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 17-25 and 15-11).Hannah Viet recorded 16 kills for the Trojans.Madalyn Groft recorded 13 kills, 26 assists and 15 digs.Sydney Schell produced 11 kills and 25 digs.Vanessa Schroeder also had 11 kills.Maddi Langerock recorded 28 assists and 16 digs. Peyton Groft had 32 digs and VonnaGail Schlechter added 19 digs.Groft is currently at 2,045 career digs.She’s 41 digs away from matching the program record for career digs (2,086).DSU, receiving votes in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll, saw its four-match winning streak come to an end.The Trojans dropped their overall record to 11-9. Dakota Wesleyan, No. 18 in the national poll, lifted its overall record to 12-3. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Alyson Black joins Madison Community Center as Aquatics Coordinator Madison veterans headed to D.C. Gerrys are Madison's 'Pumpkin People' Editorial: Sheriff selection needs to be open process Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota Bulldogs will send two golfers to Class A State Meet School board to hold special meeting ORR picks up 3-2 road victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran Prep Sports Roundup: Bulldogs edged by Dakota Valley Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists