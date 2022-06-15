Jacob Leier was a student athlete at Mayville State University when David Moe was the assistant coach for the women’s basketball team. Now their paths will cross again.
Leier will be joining Moe’s coaching staff at Dakota State University as an assistant coach for the women’s basketball team.
“I knew Coach Moe when I was a student at Mayville State back when he was an assistant there, and always thought very highly of him and the way he carried himself,” Leier said. “He loves to compete and has fun doing it while also sharing a lot of the same values that I do. The opportunity to work and learn alongside him, as well as the opportunity to join a team that has had so much success over the past few years, made this a great opportunity for me.”
Leier got his start in coaching at Mayville State as a student assistant for the men’s basketball team.
The former basketball player served in that role for two years.
From there, Leier was a graduate assistant for the men’s team at Minnesota State University Mankato.
Leier served at that position for two years before he found himself back in familiar territory at Mayville State. Leier served as the men’s assistant coach at Mayville State this past season before getting hired at DSU.
Leier always knew that he wanted to become a coach after his playing days were over. It’s a way for him to stay close to the game that he loves.
“I have loved the game of basketball since I was a little kid,” Leier said.
“While that love was first expressed in the form of playing the game, I always knew I wanted to get into coaching when I was done playing. When various injuries led to my decision to quit playing, I was blessed to have the opportunity to stay with the team and coach and learn with an amazing staff at Mayville State while finishing my undergraduate degree.”
Leier joins a program that has enjoyed a lot of success over the past two seasons. Over the last two seasons, the Trojans have a record of 54-12, including a 27-1 conference record, and qualified for the NAIA National Tournament both seasons.
“I think that my passion and energy, combined with the experience and knowledge I bring to the table, will allow me to make an impact in a variety of ways,” Leier said. “Every program’s success is all about the student-athletes, so I’m excited to get to know and help develop the talent we already have on campus, as well as continue to recruit and bring high-level people and players into the program.”
Leier was officially hired by DSU on May 24.
He said that the Madison community has already welcomed him with open arms.
“In my first few weeks here in Madison, I have felt incredibly welcomed by the campus and community,” Leier said.
“The kindness and helpfulness that I have been shown in this short amount of time has been incredibly helpful in making this transition.
I’m excited to get to work and do whatever it takes to start making an impact and bring more success to our program, school and community.”