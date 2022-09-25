Audrey Nelson

MADISON'S Audrey Nelson goes up for a kill. Nelson recorded 17 kills during Madison's 3-1 victory against Tri-Valley on Thursday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs lost a defensive struggle against Dakota Valley 14-7 in North Sioux City on Friday.

The Bulldogs scored in the first quarter on a passing touchdown from Ben Brooks to Shane Veenhoff. After that first-quarter score, Madison’s offense was stuck in neutral the rest of the night as Bulldogs fell to Dakota Valley 14-7.