The Madison Bulldogs lost a defensive struggle against Dakota Valley 14-7 in North Sioux City on Friday.
The Bulldogs scored in the first quarter on a passing touchdown from Ben Brooks to Shane Veenhoff. After that first-quarter score, Madison’s offense was stuck in neutral the rest of the night as Bulldogs fell to Dakota Valley 14-7.
Brooks finished the night with 68 rushing yards. The sophomore quarterback also passed for 186 yards and one touchdown. Veenhoff finished the game with six receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown.
Caden DeVries recorded a team-high 13 tackles for the Bulldogs. Braxton Bjorklund recorded eight tackles. Andrew Comes, Eli Barger and Jordan Pedersen all had five tackles.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 1-4 overall. Out of Madison’s four losses, three have come by seven points or less.
Madison will look to pick up its second win of the season on Friday, when they travel to Canton to take on C-Hawks.
OTHER PREP FOOTBALL
Viborg-Hurley 50,
Chester 0
The Chester Flyers could not slow down Viborg-Hurley on Friday evening. The Cougars scored 22 first-quarter points and kept their foot on the gas to defeat the visiting Flyers 50-0.
Jovi Wolf rushed for 58 yards on four carries for the Flyers. Wolf led the Flyers with eight tackles.
Garrett Hanson recorded six tackles. Carson Dougan had six tackles and two tackles for loss.
With the loss, the Flyers are now 3-3 overall. Chester will look to get back into the win column on Friday, when they hit the road to take on Bon Homme.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
The Madison Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 match lead against Tri-Valley on Thursday and went on to win the match 3-1 against the visiting Mustangs.
Madison won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-20. Tri-Valley won the third set 25-22 to force a fourth set. The Bulldogs won the fourth set 25-16 to pick up the 3-1 match victory.
“It was a great team win tonight,” Madison coach Jill Kratovil said. ”All the girls hustled and made big plays. We did a nice job bouncing back from Tuesday to pull off the win.”
Audrey Nelson led the Bulldogs with 17 kills. Nelson also recorded four blocks, three aces and 12 digs.
Amanda Vacanti recorded nine kills, four aces and 12 assists. Maycee Theede added 14 digs. Karley Theede recorded 12 assists.
With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 8-7 overall. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, when they hit the road to take on Parker.
Chester 3, Garretson 1
The Chester Flyers defeated Garretson 3-1 on Thursday in Garretson. The Flyers edged Garretson 25-23 in the first set. Garretson bounced back to win the second set 28-26. Chester then won the third set 25-21 and the fourth set 25-21 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Lily Van Hall recorded 25 kills and 27 assists for the Flyers. Jacy Wolf produced 13 kills and 26 assists. Emmerson Eppard added 12 kills.
Katelynn Huntimer recorded 22 digs. Emery Larson had 21 digs. Emilie Bleeker recorded four blocks.
With the win, the Flyers are now 12-3 overall. Chester will be back in action on Tuesday, when the Flyers hit the road to take on Deubrook Area.
Elkton-Lake Benton 3, Colman-Egan 1
The Colman-Egan Hawks fell to the Elkton-Lake Benton Elks on Thursday in Colman 3-1. The Elks took the opening set 25-22 to take the 1-0 match lead. The Hawks answered by winning the second set 25-21, but dropped the next two sets 25-10 and 25-22 to lose the match 3-1.
Kadance Landis recorded 16 kills to lead the Hawks. Abby Rhode and Berkley Groos both recorded seven kills.
Daniela Lee had 21 digs and five kills. Lanie Mousel recorded 20 assists and 16 digs for the Hawks. Ava Mousel added 12 assists.
With the loss, the Hawks are now 9-5 overall. Colman-Egan will look to pick up their 10th win of the season on Tuesday, when the Hawks host the Howard Tigers.