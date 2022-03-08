Purchase Access

The Dakota Valley Conference released its all-conference teams on Monday, and a number of Colman-Egan Hawks and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders earned accolades.

Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer earned first-team honors. Fellow Hawk Josie Mousel earned third-team honors. Hailey Larson earned honorable mention.

ORR’s Julia Trygstad earned third-team honors. Alivia Spilde earned honorable mention.